Canara Bank Wins ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’ for India at Global Banking Summit in London

Canara Bank was presented the ‘Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022’ for India segment at the Global Banking Summit in London, UK, on December 1.

The summit was held from November 29 to December 1. Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award from the organisers.

The winners were judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the past 12 months.

The Banker’s Bank of the year awards are like Oscar awards for the banking sector.

The Banker’s magazine is world’s premier banking and finance resource for more than 180 countries across the globe.

The Banker’s magazine is from the Financial Times (FT) group, which is the British-based global financial daily newspaper. It was founded in 1888 and the leading business/financial newspaper in the world.

