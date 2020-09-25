Cancel Bangalore Turf Club License, Convert It Into A Lung Space: PAC

Bengaluru: The Public Accounts Committee of the Karnataka legislature in its report tabled in the assembly on Friday recommended to the government cancellation of licence given to the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), and the premises be developed as a lung space like Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh. Headed by senior Congress legislator H K Patil the 21-member committee, consisting of both MLAs and MLCs, asked the government to seek an early hearing to clear the cases pending in the Supreme Court regarding the turf club, after consulting the Advocate General and legal experts.

It also directed authorities to ensure the payment of dues pending as rent by the BTC. To recover Rs 36.68 crore rent dues, the finance department has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, it said.

The department has calculated the dues to be paid by the turf club till 2018-19 only and it has now been recommended including the year 2019-20 and necessary action should be taken to recover the same with interest. The committee noted that despite the department having the complete authority to cancel the licence given to Bangalore Turf Club as it has violated Mysore Race Course Licensing Act-1952 and Rules, no action has been taken yet.

The committee in its report has asked the department officials to bring the violations to the notice of the Chief Minister and take necessary action to cancel the licence immediately. It also noted that discussions have been on since 1968 on shifting the Bangalore Turf Club outside the city limits and no project has been executed in this regard.

Considering increasing population and traffic in the city, it has been recommended to the government to think about developing the turf club land along the lines of Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. This will ensure environmental equilibrium, curb pollution and improve green cover, it added..

