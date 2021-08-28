Cancelled Your Train Ticket? Know these Indian Railways Rules to Avoid Losing Money

Getting a confirmed train ticket in India is not an easy thing. Passengers have to plan their travel well in advance, at times even months before the journey date. However, at times unforeseen circumstances at the last moment force the cancellation of plans and passengers have to cancel their confirmed tickets. But how does the refund policy works? Well, in the case of online ticketing passengers can log in to their IRCTC account to cancel the ticket and will be given a refund in their source account.

So if you also have been looking for details about the refund policy and process read on to know about the process of refund and cancellation of confirmed train ticket

The first and the most important thing when you talk about refunds for travel ticket cancellation is the timing of the cancellation. The refund amount varies according to the timing, for example, if you cancel your ticket within 30 minutes of your train’s scheduled departure, you won’t be eligible for any refund.

However, if there’s still a lot of time left for the train departure you can get a refund after minimal deduction also depending on the reserved class of the ticket.

According to the information available on IRCTC, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled between 12 hours to 48 hours prior to the train’s departure, then Indian Railways will charge a minimum of 25 per cent of the passenger fare, or Rs 60 per passenger, whichever is higher.

If you cancel the ticket at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure, then the refund depends on the class of your reserved ticket.

While cancelling a second class ticket will cost you Rs 60 per passenger, the amount will go up to Rs 120 in the case of a second class sleeper. For AC three-tier the cancellation fee is Rs 180, Rs 200 for AC two-tier and Rs 240 in case the ticket belongs to the first AC executive class

For confirmed reservations made in the Tatkal category, Indian Railways doesn’t issue a refund.

