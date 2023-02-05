A woman cancer patient, who recently underwent a surgery, was allegedly asked to deboard an American Airlines flight in Delhi after she was unable to keep her handbag in the overhead cabin.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi Sengupta had reportedly sought assistance from the cabin crew as she was unable to keep the bag due to it weighing more than five pounds, news agency ANI reported.

The incident came to light after the Sengupta lodged a complaint against the flight attendant to the Delhi Police and the Civil Air. She alleged that she “repeatedly" asked this particular air hostess to assist her but was “rudely" declined.

“I was also wearing a brace which was visible to everyone and they would know that I have some discomfort…because I cannot carry any weight in my hands at all and I’m weak from the surgery and don’t need to strain myself by walking a lot," Sengupta’s complaint said, according to ANI.

Sengupta further said that the air hostess told her that it was not her job to do what she was asking. “They said that if I’m so uncomfortable I should just de-board the flight. They were collective in their decision to deboard me," she added.

As the incident went public on social media, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the case and asked American Airlines to submit a report regarding the same.

The airlines has reacted and taken out a statement. It said that its Customer Relations team has reached out to Sengupta to refund the unused portion of her ticket.

A probe into the matter is also underway, the airline said.

“On Jan. 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions. Our Customer Relations team has reached out to the customer to refund the unused portion of their ticket," the airline added.

Read all the Latest India News here