Cancer Patient Discharged from Delhi Hospital After Testing Covid-19 Positive
The man was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday immediately after the administration here was informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Artists wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets and protective suits walk on a street as they request people to stay at home during an extended lockdown in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A cancer patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi was discharged after he tested positive for coronavirus, following which his family brought him here and he was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh, officials said on Sunday.
The man was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday immediately after the administration here was informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Uttarakhand Directorate of Health spokesperson JC Pandey said. The resident of Chaman Vihar area here was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital on April 28 for cancer treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and was discharged the same day.
May 1, his family brought him here, Pande said. After the patient was hospitalised, his five family members were also kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and the entire Chaman Vihar area was sealed.
His son is in the isolation ward of AIIMS, Rishikesh and four other family members have been admitted to the Doon Hospital here, the official said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Shows off Her Photography Skills as She Captures Nature in These Stunning Pics
- Lego Wants to Stay Away from China's Video Mocking US on Covid-19 Response
- Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Throwback Video of Actor Enjoying a Plate Full of Pani Puri, Watch Here
- Rare Lunar Meteorite Found in Sahara Desert, Put on Sale for Rs 18 Crore
- BJP MLA Spits in a Community Kitchen in Rajkot, Pays Fine After Apologising