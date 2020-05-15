INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cancer Patient from Noida Dies after Testing Covid-19 Positive; 4th Death in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Earlier three more men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar with their deaths linked to COVID-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
A 71-year-old cancer patient from Noida who was admitted to a Delhi hospital and later tested positive for coronavirus has died, becoming the fourth fatality linked to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, died due to "multiple organ failure" at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Thursday night in the national capital, the officials said.

Earlier three more men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar with their deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the officials.

Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases to 242 on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

