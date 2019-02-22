English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cancer Patient, Her Son Beaten Up by Lucknow Hospital Workers for Using Staff Toilet
OPD in-charge Prof Manish Bajpai of the King George's Medical University (KGMU), has identified three miscreants in the video and issued a directive to terminate the offenders from service at the medical university.
A screen grab of the viral video in which the son of a cancer patient can be seen getting beaten up by hospital staff in Lucknow.
Lucknow: A female cancer patient was misbehaved with and her son was beaten up by the workers of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday for trying to use the staff toilet.
The video of the incident posted by an eyewitness went viral on social media.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, OPD in-charge Prof Manish Bajpai has identified three miscreants in the video and issued a directive to terminate the offenders from service at the medical university.
The 44-second video showed few men hurling the patient’s son on one side of the OPD hall and beating him up. The boy can be seen making attempts to resist the attack, but ends up getting brutally thrashed.
“The ruckus broke lose after the woman, who is a cancer patient, wanted to use the toilet but the staffers insisted that the particular one she wanted to use was for staff members only. Since she was unable to walk further, she wanted to go to the nearest one,” a professor at the university was quoted as saying by HT.
A complaint has been registered by the university with the Chowk police.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
