‘Candid, In-Depth’ Talks on LAC Situation Between India, China at Border Meet Held Today

The 23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today over the pending border issues.

The meeting was held to discuss three major friction points that had emerged between the countries including both the banks of Pangong lake, Gogra heights, and the Hot Springs area following Chinese build up along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian delegation was led by an Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs while the Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

At the meeting, both sides recalled the agreement between the External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of China during their last meeting in September in Dushanbe where it was decided that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Accordingly, the two sides had candid and in-depth discussions on the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China Border Areas and also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on 10th October 2021. In this regard, they agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident.

In addition, it was agreed upon that both sides should hold the next (14th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

Earlier, during the 13th round of meeting the discussions between the two sides focus on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements.

