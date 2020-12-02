News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Candidate Held for Carrying Fake ID Card at Army Recruitment in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

Image for representation

According to the police, the man identified as Pappy Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had photocopied his brother's identity card, who is currently serving as a soldier.

A 21-year-old candidate was arrested during an Army recruitment rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly possessing a forged identity card, police said. According to the police, the man identified as Pappy Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had photocopied his brother's identity card, who is currently serving as a soldier.

The man had come to the recruitment rally at Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar on Wednesday and was found by the security personnel and the military intelligence. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the man has been arrested. Further investigation into the case is on," an official from Bhingar police station said.

An army official said that the accused used the identity card to gain benefits such as toll exemption on highways and buying things from military canteens.


