In a few unusual turn of events during the counting of votes for Karnataka gram panchayat election held on December 22 and 27, a candidate in Nelamangala in rural Bengaluru came out winning with zero votes which signifies that even the candidate did not vote for himself. The one vote that was counted in the name of the candidate, Habeed Ulla from Arabommanahalli gram panchayat, was rejected by the officials.

Meanwhile, in yet another unusual event during the results, a deceased candidate won the election in Belagavi where Khanapura taluk's Kakkeri gram panchayat candidate CC Amboji emerged victorious with 414 votes. However, Amboji was not present during the celebration of his victory as he had died three days ago.

At several places, candidates managed to win by sheer luck after their votes matched the number of votes an opponent gained thereby having to either toss or win by lottery.

In Raichur district, two candidates, Bheemappa and Arunamma from Sunkeshwarahala, Ramadurga gram panchayat reached a tie with 388 votes each. The poll officials, therefore, tossed a coin to choose the winner.

Another candidate, in Chikmagaluru, won by a lottery pick in Moodagere's Baluru gram panchayat where two candidates, Manoj and Krishnegowda, had gained 242 votes each. The votes were counted for the second time to eliminate any doubt regarding counting error. Later, names of the both the candidates were written in chits and when a chit was picked, the one with Manoj's name on it won.

Similarly in Sundehalli gram panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district when Vijayamma and Suma Ramesh got 353 votes each, both their names were written in chits and the tahsildar picked one, leading to Suma Ramesh's victory.

In Bagalkote, Postal vote brought victory for a candidate who won by one vote. Candidate Mallappa from Arakeri gram panchayat of Belaagi taluk was tied with another candidate Basalingappa with 358 votes each. But among the three postal votes, Mallappa got all three.

However, the counting was not devoid of crowd and chaos as in a counting center in Raichur, the police had to disperse a crowd with lathis after they gathered outside SRPS college. There was also chaos outside the counting center in Karwar where the counting of votes was delayed. At the center at Dr AV Baliga, people lost their cool after no result was given for allegedly five hours. The tahsildar arrived at the spot to resolve the issue.

In Tumkur district, where a couple contested the polls in different villages under Akkirampura gram panchayat in Koratagere taluk, the husband lost by 25 votes while his wife won by a margin of 30 votes.