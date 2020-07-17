Candidates Clearing JEE-Advanced to Be Eligible for Admission to IITs Irrespective of Class 12 Marks: HRD Minister

The IITs will relax their admission criterion this year in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Friday.

Candidates clearing JEE-Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks, he added, with the IITs doing away with their criterion of minimum 75% marks in class 12.

Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained.@HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

