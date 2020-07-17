INDIA

1-MIN READ

Candidates Clearing JEE-Advanced to Be Eligible for Admission to IITs Irrespective of Class 12 Marks: HRD Minister

Representational Image

Representational Image

"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said in a tweet.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
The IITs will relax their admission criterion this year in view of the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Friday.

Candidates clearing JEE-Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks, he added, with the IITs doing away with their criterion of minimum 75% marks in class 12.

