'Cannot Go On Any Bridge Now': Morbi Tragedy Survivor Who Saw 'Horrifying' Scenes of People Drowning

The survivors of the Morbi suspension bridge tragedy that took place Sunday evening, and killed over 135 people, recall the painful incident with one person saying that he gets scared every time he looks at the bridge.

‘I don’t think I can go on any bridge now,’ says Ashwin Hadiya who is one of the survivors. Haldiya, said that the Morbi bridge was his favorite hangout spot, and he regularly visited it for several years.

Haldiya was waiting for the bridge to open since it got closed to undergo renovation.

On Sunday, Hadiya went to the bridge with his friends. He said, ‘I have never seen such a crowd on the bridge before. People were shaking the bridge for fun.’ He further said that the bridge was overcrowded.

After the collapse, Hadiya said he saw “horrifying” scenes of people drowning in the water.

For his own survival, Hadiya added, he and around eight more people sat holding the net of the bridge for a few minutes and reached on one side of it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Morbi Civil Hospital and talked with a few people undergoing treatment after the incident. Hadiya was one of the survivors who the prime minister talked with.

The 140-year-old suspension cable bridge was recently renovated and collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following renovation work, when it snapped around 6.30 pm.

The famous suspension bridge near Mani Mandir was closed for renovation for six months. It was renovated at the cost of Rs 2 crore by a private operator. Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction and a British engineering marvel. It was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day celebrated on October 26.

A fire department official said boats were being used to rescue people from the river.

Gujarat observed a state-wide mourning on Wednesday and flags were flown at half-mast. The decision was taken by a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

