Can't Ascertain Exact Number of Cadre that Died in Struggle, Says ULFA(I) Chief

Guwahati: The United Liberated Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), the banned and most powerful insurgent group in Assam, on Saturday said it could not ascertain the exact number of their cadre who lost their lives in the 40 years of arms struggle against the central government.

Speaking on the occasion of Martyr's Day, ULFA(I) chairman Abhijit Asom said they are yet to ascertain the exact number of cadres who lost their lives in the 40 years of struggle for “Xunor Axom (golden Assam)”. The outfit commemorates July 27 as Martyr's Day since 1991 and on Saturday paid tributes to its slain cadres.

“Mass graves near the Indian Army camp can’t be ruled out; there may be mass graves of our soldiers that have not been discovered till now," said Asom, adding, “Independent existence is the right of every individual. Sovereign Assam is the political right of the indigenous people of Assam.”

Asom dismissed the claim made by mainstream political parties that “Assam will die of poverty if it breaks away from India”.

During the government of the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) led by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, unidentified gunmen had assassinated a number of family members of ULFA leaders. With the fall of this government after elections in 2001, the secret killings had stopped.

Dinesh Barua, the older brother of Paresh Baruah who was commander-in-chief of the outfit in the 2000s, was taken from his house at night by unidentified men as well as with armed military officers. His body was later found lying near a cremation centre in Chabua. Mithinga Daimary, publicity secretary of the group, had also lost five members of his family during this period.

Government investigations into the killings culminated in the report of the "Saikia Commission", presented to the Assam Assembly on November 15, 2007. The report described how the killings were organised by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the then chief minister-cum-home minister of the state.