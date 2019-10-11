Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Can't Blame Waterlogging for Spike in Dengue Cases in Patna: Health Dept

Several low-lying areas such as Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Kadamkuan are waterlogged and residents are under threat of dengue and chikungunya.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Can't Blame Waterlogging for Spike in Dengue Cases in Patna: Health Dept
Representative image (Getty)

Following incessant rains and intense waterlogging in Bihar, Patna has come under the threat of dengue outbreak.

Several low-lying areas such as Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Kadamkuan are waterlogged and residents are under threat of dengue and chikungunya. Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), both government hospitals, have seen a constant influx of patients suffering from dengue.

Acknowledging the spread of the disease, the health department has issued an alert and arrangements have been made at 22 Primary Health Centres in Patna district to counter dengue and other water-borne diseases. From 10 to 12 October, PMCH and NMCH will be free health checkup camps.

However, according to a report, the state health department seemed to contradict itself. While the department denied any spike in dengue cases, health department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar said the number of patients testing positive for dengue was actually falling until the recent upsurge, which he blamed on a "seasonal occurrence" and not waterlogging.

On Saturday, 85 patients, all from Patna city or district, tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease. As per report of the PMCH Virology Department, Saturday marked the highest number of patients testing positive in one day.

Speaking about the same, Dr Ragini Mishra, epidemiologist at the State Health Society, revealed that till Wednesday, 1,277 people tested positive for dengue, of which 1,236 were identified by MAC-ELISA tests.

Furthermore, Private hospitals, which have been treating many cases identified by the rapid diagnostic test as dengue, have been directed to inform the civil surgeon’s office so that the latter conducts the ELISA tests, which as per the health department, is necessary to confirm a case of dengue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram