Can't Deny Possibility of Terror Modules, Sleeper Cells in Kanpur: UP Police Chief

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel Sunday said the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells working in Kanpur cannot be denied even though the force does not have specific intelligence currently. He said the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies have decided to keep extra vigil to neutralise such forces before they execute their nefarious designs.

Goel’s statement came in the wake of the ATS recently arresting some people in Lucknow over suspected terrorist activities.

He said the arrests in Lucknow prompted the police to step up vigil in Kanpur as well. We have no specific intelligence inputs about terror modules, but we can’t deny the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells in the city (Kanpur), Goel told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here