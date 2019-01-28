English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can't Detain Illegal Immigrants Indefinitely if You Can't Deport, Supreme Court Tells Centre
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the court was mindful of the diplomatic channels involved in such matters but the exercise should not result in keeping people detained endlessly.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that people can't be confined in detention centres for an indefinite period if the government fails to deport them to their native country.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the court was mindful of the diplomatic channels involved in such matters but the exercise should not result in keeping people detained endlessly.
"If you can't convince the other country to accept, you can't keep them in detention centres indefinitely," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
Mehta was appearing for the central government in a PIL filed by activist Harsh Mander. Mander, through his plea, pleaded for humane treatment of detenues in Assam.
Submitting its reply, the Centre and the Assam government informed the court that as many as 986 persons have been declared foreigners by the tribunals.
But Mehta sought time to furnish numbers of those who have been deported back successfully. "The other country also has to accept them as their citizens," added the law officer.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Mander, submitted that it was inhuman to put people in detention centres indefinitely.
"Even the US Supreme Court has taken a view that if they are not deported within a stipulated time period, they should be let free subject to certain reasonable conditions," added Bhushan.
At this, the bench observed that people can't be detained continually if they can't be deported on account of being illegal immigrants.
The Court has now sought details regarding total number of people declared foreigners in the last 10 years and their deportation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the court was mindful of the diplomatic channels involved in such matters but the exercise should not result in keeping people detained endlessly.
"If you can't convince the other country to accept, you can't keep them in detention centres indefinitely," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
Mehta was appearing for the central government in a PIL filed by activist Harsh Mander. Mander, through his plea, pleaded for humane treatment of detenues in Assam.
Submitting its reply, the Centre and the Assam government informed the court that as many as 986 persons have been declared foreigners by the tribunals.
But Mehta sought time to furnish numbers of those who have been deported back successfully. "The other country also has to accept them as their citizens," added the law officer.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Mander, submitted that it was inhuman to put people in detention centres indefinitely.
"Even the US Supreme Court has taken a view that if they are not deported within a stipulated time period, they should be let free subject to certain reasonable conditions," added Bhushan.
At this, the bench observed that people can't be detained continually if they can't be deported on account of being illegal immigrants.
The Court has now sought details regarding total number of people declared foreigners in the last 10 years and their deportation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity
- TRAI Hopeful That 90 Percent of Cable And DTH Users Will Switch to New Tariffs Before 1 Feb Deadline
- URI Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Outperforms 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' & 'Simmba'
- Total Dhamaal! Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor Shake a Leg Together As 'Ram Lakhan' Clocks 30 Years
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results