1-min read

'Can't Digress from State Polls': NCP Rejects Congress Leader Sushilkumar Shinde's Proposal for a Merger

Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde had on Tuesday said that both Congress and NCP 'had grown in the laps of the same mother...and should both merge'.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
'Can't Digress from State Polls': NCP Rejects Congress Leader Sushilkumar Shinde's Proposal for a Merger
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday remained reticent to fight the upcoming Maharashtra polls alone, despite Congress’s proposal for an alliance.

"Right now, our focus is the Vidhan Sabha elections. We can't digress from that. We are only thinking of all the anti-divisive forces coming together to fight against BJP," a senior NCP leader said.

Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde had on Tuesday said that both Congress and NCP “had grown in the laps of the same mother, and are both tired. They should both merge."

Once a staunch critic of Sonia Gandhi, the NCP chief has become one the strongest supporters of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

"It is true that Congress is facing some problems right now. But so is my party. We cannot underestimate the power of Congress. It is a very deeply rooted party. In any corner of the country, you will find a staunch Congress worker, who believes in the thoughts and ideas of Gandhi-Nehru family. Even we believe in it," Pawar told CNN-News18.

Despite, rumours of a possible merger of the two parties, party cadres have expressed their opposition towards the move. The Congress’s state leadership is wary of Pawar, who has won the confidence and admiration of the grand-old party’s top brass.

However, with just a few days remaining for the State assembly elections, an immediate merger remains elusive from the horizon.

