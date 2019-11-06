Take the pledge to vote

Can't Do Away With Nehru's Legacy by Removing Congressmen from NMML Society, Gehlot Tells Centre

The central government reconstituted the NMML Society removing Congressmen Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh and inducting journalist Rajat Sharma and Prasoon Joshi, among others.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centre's move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehru's legacy by taking such steps.

The central government has reconstituted the NMML Society removing Congressmen Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh as its members and inducting television journalist Rajat Sharma and adman Prasoon Joshi, among others.

According to an order issued on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the president of the society and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh its vice president.

"It is condemnable and very unfortunate that the government has dropped all liberal voices and independent scholars from reconstituted NMML Society. All names, which believed in Nehru's ideology, have been removed," Gehlot said.

"Govt won't be able to do away with Nehruji's legacy by such petty steps (sic)," the chief minister tweeted.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Prakash Javadekar, V Muraleedharan and Prahlad Singh Patel, ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prasar Bharti chairman A Surya Prakash, secretaries of Expenditure, Culture and Housing and Urban Affairs, are members of the NMML Society.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
