'Can't Even Recognise Assam': Minister Himanta Sarma Takes Dig at Congress Campaign

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the Congress over using photos of a Taiwan tea garden in their campaign saying Congress leaders couldn’t even recognise Assam.

The mistake, he said, was an insult to the people of Assam and the tea garden workers of the state.

Sarma took to Twitter saying, “Official Congress campaign page is using photo of tea garden from Taiwan to say “Assam Bachao”. Congress leaders can’t even recognise Assam? This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam”

Official Congress campaign page is using photo of tea garden from Taiwan to say "Assam Bachao". Congress leaders can't even recognise Assam? This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam pic.twitter.com/UTS7iSROu2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2021

Sarma also shared a photo that the Congress used for their ‘Assam Bacha (save Assam)’ campaign, alongside another screenshot that said it was a tea garden in Taiwan. It was a screenshot from Fotosearch that said it was a photo from the Nantou Tea garden in Taiwan.

The issue of tea garden workers is one of the major ones in the upcoming assembly elections.

While the Congress has been relentlessly campaigning in Assam. Earlier this week Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen interacting with tea garden workers in the state. She was also seen plucking tea leaves at the Sadhuru tea garden in Assam.

“The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labor is valuable for the country. Today, I sat with them and inquired about their work, family and the problems they face while working. I will not forget the love and warmth they showed to me,” she said.