'Can't Follow Treaty if Terror Doesn't End': Nitin Gadkari Warns of Stopping Water to Pakistan
The Union minister said the Centre was not 'bound to follow the Indus Water Treaty' as Pakistan has failed to maintain peaceful relations and friendship with India.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister of Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India was reconsidering the Indus Water Treaty and thinking about re-channeling water to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, rather than giving it to Pakistan as the neighbouring country has “failed to contain” terrorism.
“Pakistan is continuously supporting terrorists. If Pakistan doesn't stop terrorism, we won't have any other option but to stop river water to Pakistan. So, India has started internally studying it. That water will go to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan,” Gadkari said.
The Union minister said the Centre was not “bound to follow the Indus Water Treaty” as Pakistan has failed to maintain peaceful relations and friendship with India. “Water is going to Pakistan from three rivers, we don't want to stop that. But the basis of water treaty between India and Pakistan were peaceful relations and friendship which have completely vanished. So we are not bound to follow this treaty,” he said.
Under the Indus Water Treaty that was signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, water flowing from the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Sutlej and Beas — will go to India for exclusive use. While the water flowing from the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — will go to Pakistan except for specified domestic, non-consumptive and agricultural use permitted to India as provided in the treaty.
After the 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama attack, Gadkari had questioned the point of continuing the Indus Water Treaty “if its spirit of mutual love, harmony and cordial relations is not being honoured by the neighbouring country”.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
