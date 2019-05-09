Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Can't Follow Treaty if Terror Doesn't End': Nitin Gadkari Warns of Stopping Water to Pakistan

The Union minister said the Centre was not 'bound to follow the Indus Water Treaty' as Pakistan has failed to maintain peaceful relations and friendship with India.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Can't Follow Treaty if Terror Doesn't End': Nitin Gadkari Warns of Stopping Water to Pakistan
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister of Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India was reconsidering the Indus Water Treaty and thinking about re-channeling water to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, rather than giving it to Pakistan as the neighbouring country has “failed to contain” terrorism.

“Pakistan is continuously supporting terrorists. If Pakistan doesn't stop terrorism, we won't have any other option but to stop river water to Pakistan. So, India has started internally studying it. That water will go to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister said the Centre was not “bound to follow the Indus Water Treaty” as Pakistan has failed to maintain peaceful relations and friendship with India. “Water is going to Pakistan from three rivers, we don't want to stop that. But the basis of water treaty between India and Pakistan were peaceful relations and friendship which have completely vanished. So we are not bound to follow this treaty,” he said.

Under the Indus Water Treaty that was signed by India and Pakistan in 1960, water flowing from the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Sutlej and Beas — will go to India for exclusive use. While the water flowing from the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — will go to Pakistan except for specified domestic, non-consumptive and agricultural use permitted to India as provided in the treaty.

After the 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama attack, Gadkari had questioned the point of continuing the Indus Water Treaty “if its spirit of mutual love, harmony and cordial relations is not being honoured by the neighbouring country”.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram