Can't Have 5-Star Coronavirus Quarantine Facilities, Says NCDC Director

As the coronavirus pandemic looms over India, caution has become key and several questions about the nature of the virus and the measures being taken to tackle it are doing the rounds. Director of the National Centre for Disease Control Dr Surjeet Singh discusses the impact of changing temperatures, the measures being taken to contain the virus, and the shortcomings of quarantine facilities in India with CNN-News18.

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has become a war room. Explain to us how you handle the calls and queries that come in?

NCDC is the focal point of all public emergencies. This outbreak is the more complex than SARS or H1N1 . Various ministries are involved (to tackle it). The Army is also involved.

Why is it more complex than SARS or MERS?

Coronavirus has shut down major cities, caused many fatalities, and it has spread to over 100 countries in 2 months. Even the most developed countries in the world are finding it tough to contain the virus.

What is the nature of calls that your control room receives?

Looking at the crisis, people are scared all over. People are worried about the cause behind it and what they should be doing. They call and ask about these things. They ask us about disinfectants, they ask about how to prevent from contracting the virus and how for long it can survive. They ask if during summers things will be okay.

Is there scientific evidence to prove that when the temperature goes up, the virus will react differently?

This is common to all viruses, particularly to flu. Transmission is usually affected by temperature and humidity. We experience similar temperatures to Singapore, Thailand and Sri Lanka and they have been able to contain it. However, we do not know how the virus will behave with change in temperature.

How did swine flu (H1N1) react to high temperatures?

H1N1 cases are now seen in the summer as well. We know that coronavirus can survive in 38 degrees also.

Should we be ready for the infection to continue till May or June?

It depends on the how the virus spreads in the community, which is something we don’t know. In India, we must keep into account many factors like over-crowding, insanitary conditions and low immunity people of higher age groups.

Explain to us the importance of social distancing.

Social distancing does help, although it is not one of the main measures. It compliments other measures. We have a numbers of measures that we are putting in place. If we avoid social gatherings, the chances of spreading are less.

That will also mean that a shift in strategy to conduct tests is required?

Yes, definitely. You have to change strategy in not only treatment, but also management. You will have to gradually escalate other measures to ensure that transmissions are limited.

Give us an idea about how integrated diseases surveillance programme (IDSP) is working to contain the COVID-19 infection?

The disease entered India via international travellers. So a passenger is detected at the airport. Once he enters the community, surveillance of the community is key. Many measures have been put in place to target those with travel history, particularly foreigners. Tracking contacts and disinfecting them is the key. The surveillance network is very wide.

Is it a well-oiled network?

When there are cluster cases, we have to work fast. In Agra, for example, we surveyed 1,60,000 houses, which requires an enormous amount of coordination. There was another cluster in Pune – a group of 40 people had returned from Dubai of which two were found to be infected. Eventually, 13 contracted the virus.

Are people cooperating?

We can’t satisfy everyone. We can’t have five-star hotels for quarantine. The government has to look at its resources. Everyday 10,000 to 15,000 people are coming. Where will we put them? Food, lodging and transport has to be arranged for them. It is not a simple task.

Would you really want people to cooperate?

Definitely. People don’t even follow home quarantine strictly. The phase that we are in right now is grave and crucial. The world will be watching us is we manage to contain the virus despite our limitations. The community should come forward.

