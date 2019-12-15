Take the pledge to vote

'Can't Let My Alma Mater Bleed': PIB Staffer Tweets on Jamia Stir from Official Handle, Faces Action

The Press Information Bureau took down the tweet and regretted the error made by the employee, promising suitable action.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protesters involved in clashes with Delhi police.

The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students.

"Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students."

Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue.

"A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken," the tweet said.

At least six policemen and around 35 students injured when they clashed with each other over the law that seeks to provide citizenship rights to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

The Press Information Bureau is the Union government's department Under teh Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is mandated with the task to aprise medfia of the policies and decisions of the government.

