'Can't Live Without Her': Assam Man Dies By Suicide on Facebook Live After Girlfriend Refuses to Marry Him

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old medical sales professional died by suicide while recording it live on Facebook saying he was taking this extreme step as his girlfriend had refused to marry him under pressure from her family. The man’s family, which did not report the incident from December 26 to the police, are now accusing the woman’s family of driving him to his death.

In the Facebook Live, the man is heard saying he could not bear the woman’s refusal as the two had been in a relationship for a long time. According to a report published by NDTV, the police have started an investigation into the incident. The man was identified as Jaydeep Roy, who died by hanging inside his rented room in Silchar. In the Facebook Live that he recorded, Roy said he did not want his girlfriend to suffer as her family was making threats on her life because of their relationship. He also apologised to his parents and other family members saying he loved them but he loved his girlfriend more and “cannot live without her".

“I sent a formal proposal of marriage but, in front of everyone, she refused. Later her uncle came to me and said they will kill her because of our relationship. Now I am leaving this world so that she doesn’t suffer because of me," he said during the Facebook Live, adding, “I am saying sorry to my mother, uncle, aunt, sister, elder brother, niece and brother-in-law. I love you all, but I love my girlfriend more and I can’t live without her."

The NDTV report said his family lived nearby in Kalain. His elder brother, Rupam, said the family was in “deep shock" as his brother was a “good man", earned well and took care of the whole family. He alleged that the woman’s family pressured his brother into taking his life by threatening to kill her. “Our family is in deep shock and we don’t understand what to do. That’s why, till now, we have not filed any FIR. Today we will go to the Silchar police station and decide the next course of action," he was quoted as saying.

Area police officer Numal Mahanta said they had not received a formal complaint from Roy’s family but an investigation was on.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

