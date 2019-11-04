Can't Make Law That Overrules SC Order, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ahead of Verdict on Sabarimala Pleas
During a session of the state Assembly, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that his government’s policy is to implement the Supreme Court’s order, which allows women of all age group to enter the temple.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Ahead of the ruling on the review pleas against the Supreme Court’s earlier decision to open entry to the Sabrimala temple for women, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it will not possible to bring a law against the apex court judgement.
Vijayan reiterated that his government’s policy is to implement the Supreme Court’s order, which allows women of all age group to enter the temple. Prior to the SC order on September 28, 2018, women in the age group of 10 to 50 were not allowed entry.
With two weeks to go for the longest yearly pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, entry of women of all age groups, will once again feature in the heated discussions in the state Assembly. Replying to questions posed by the opposition Congress MLAs, Vijayan said that the state cannot bring a law against the SC judgement and is based on “fundamental rights unlike Jallikattu”.
The CM further said that" those who are telling that a law can be formed against the SC order are fooling the people."
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, was of the opinion that it is possible for the state assembly to bring out a law.
Chief Minister added that all measures will be taken to ensure safe and peaceful conditions for all devotees. He added citing the last year’s widespread violence when right-wing affiliated individuals had created a ruckus following the judgement.
Women had not been allowed by protesters to enter the temple and police presence was beefed up in the area. This year's "Mandalam- Makaravilakku" season will begin on November 16.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- Dell XPS 13 7390 Review: By Far The Best Windows Ultrabook That Money Can Buy
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw