Can't Make Law That Overrules SC Order, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ahead of Verdict on Sabarimala Pleas

During a session of the state Assembly, CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that his government’s policy is to implement the Supreme Court’s order, which allows women of all age group to enter the temple.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:November 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ahead of the ruling on the review pleas against the Supreme Court’s earlier decision to open entry to the Sabrimala temple for women, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it will not possible to bring a law against the apex court judgement.

Vijayan reiterated that his government’s policy is to implement the Supreme Court’s order, which allows women of all age group to enter the temple. Prior to the SC order on September 28, 2018, women in the age group of 10 to 50 were not allowed entry.

With two weeks to go for the longest yearly pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, entry of women of all age groups, will once again feature in the heated discussions in the state Assembly. Replying to questions posed by the opposition Congress MLAs, Vijayan said that the state cannot bring a law against the SC judgement and is based on “fundamental rights unlike Jallikattu”.

The CM further said that" those who are telling that a law can be formed against the SC order are fooling the people."

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, however, was of the opinion that it is possible for the state assembly to bring out a law.

Chief Minister added that all measures will be taken to ensure safe and peaceful conditions for all devotees. He added citing the last year’s widespread violence when right-wing affiliated individuals had created a ruckus following the judgement.

Women had not been allowed by protesters to enter the temple and police presence was beefed up in the area. This year's "Mandalam- Makaravilakku" season will begin on November 16.

