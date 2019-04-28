English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can't Pass Order on Reclaiming Kohinoor Diamond from UK, Says Supreme Court
The bench dismissed the curative petition, saying there is no merit in it and that the petitioner has failed to make out any substantial reason why the issue needs to be kept alive.
File photo of Kohinoor diamond (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to review its decision against passing any order on reclaiming Kohinoor diamond from the United Kingdom.
A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has found no good ground to reconsider the Court's earlier order.
The bench dismissed the curative petition, saying there is no merit in it and that the petitioner has failed to make out any substantial reason why the issue needs to be kept alive.
"We have gone through the Curative Petition and the connected papers. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in the case of Rupa Ashok Hurra Vs Ashok Hurra and another. Hence, the Curative Petition is dismissed," held the bench in a recent order.
The bench also included Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul.
The top court had earlier disposed of the petition filed by NGO 'All India Human Rights and Social Justice Front'.
It had then noted that it cannot direct the United Kingdom on what to do with the Kohinoor diamond.
The Court questioned how petitions seeking the return of properties lying with a foreign government find their way into the Supreme Court, which has no jurisdiction whatsoever over such matters, that are best left to international diplomacy rather than the judiciary.
The central government, in its affidavit, had said it was “continuing to explore ways for a satisfactory resolution” over the diamond with the UK. The affidavit had said the issue of the Kohinoor was “taken up time and again since the Independence”.
The restitution of Kohinoor, the government said, would require a “special agreement” between both countries. It added that the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act of 1972, which prevents the export of precious articles and treasures from the country, could not help in this case since the British East India Company confiscated the Kohinoor from the boy king Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849 — much before the law came into being.
A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has found no good ground to reconsider the Court's earlier order.
The bench dismissed the curative petition, saying there is no merit in it and that the petitioner has failed to make out any substantial reason why the issue needs to be kept alive.
"We have gone through the Curative Petition and the connected papers. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in the case of Rupa Ashok Hurra Vs Ashok Hurra and another. Hence, the Curative Petition is dismissed," held the bench in a recent order.
The bench also included Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul.
The top court had earlier disposed of the petition filed by NGO 'All India Human Rights and Social Justice Front'.
It had then noted that it cannot direct the United Kingdom on what to do with the Kohinoor diamond.
The Court questioned how petitions seeking the return of properties lying with a foreign government find their way into the Supreme Court, which has no jurisdiction whatsoever over such matters, that are best left to international diplomacy rather than the judiciary.
The central government, in its affidavit, had said it was “continuing to explore ways for a satisfactory resolution” over the diamond with the UK. The affidavit had said the issue of the Kohinoor was “taken up time and again since the Independence”.
The restitution of Kohinoor, the government said, would require a “special agreement” between both countries. It added that the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act of 1972, which prevents the export of precious articles and treasures from the country, could not help in this case since the British East India Company confiscated the Kohinoor from the boy king Maharaja Duleep Singh in 1849 — much before the law came into being.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Russell Slams KKR for 'Bad Decisions', Says Team Atmosphere 'Not Healthy'
- Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results