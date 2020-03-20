Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'Can’t Permit Such Behaviour on Flights': Delhi HC Refuses to Entertain Kunal Kamra's Plea Against Flying Ban

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra's behaviour on flight and said it cannot be permitted on an airline.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
File photo of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight.

Justice Naveen Chawla disapproved of Kamra's behaviour on flight and said it cannot be permitted on an airline.

The court also declined Kamra's oral plea for an interim direction permitting him to fly on any of the airlines.

The court said it was not going to entertain the matter as multiple causes of action had been raised in the matter.

After the court made it clear it was not going to entertain the matter, Kamra's lawyers sought permission to withdraw the plea and approach the appellate authority against the ban by Indigo.

