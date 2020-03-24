‘Can’t Remember a Better Meal’: Omar Abdullah on His First Lunch With Parents After 8 Months

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention, posted an emotional message on Twitter of his first meal with parents in months.

“Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can’t remember a better meal even though I’ve been in a bit of a daze & don’t remember what I at,” he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Had lunch with my mum & dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can’t remember a better meal even though I’ve been in a bit of a daze & don’t remember what I ate ☺️ pic.twitter.com/W4duuhCVjI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 24, 2020

He also changed his Twitter bio to: 'Former PSA Political detinue, former CM of J&K state, former Union Minister, former MP, former MLA. Vice President JKNC.’

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him on February 5, were revoked.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year. The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA in February.

After walking out of the makeshift detention centre, Abdullah said Kashmiris are fighting “life and death.

“J&K as a state was broken down into two union terror territories. For months, people have faced hardships, children couldn’t go to school, shopkeepers couldn’t earn. Several sectors faced hardships. People were confined to their houses,” he said.

“I thought I would speak a lot about the situation, but today I realised we are fighting life and death. I would speak openly about what has done to us, our state,” he added.

Abdullah also demanded the release of other detainees, including PDP leader and ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti. “All those detained in state and outside should be released. I appeal to the government to end the communication gap. In these hard conditions, Mehbooba Mufti and all other political and non-political leaders should be released,” he said.

He was detained along with hundreds of politicians in August, when the Centre decided to effectively abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution special and divide the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

