'Can't Sell Directly or Store': Tomato Farmers in 2 Odisha Districts Suffer Losses

Tomato farmers in two districts of Odisha – Ganjam and Kendujhar – are suffering losses as the prices have dropped to Rs2-3 per kg.

The farmers in these districts have been suffering extensive losses for the past three years. With no provision for direct sale or cold storage, they are forced to hand over the produce to brokers for much lower prices, even though the market rate is Rs20-25 per kg.

“We cultivated tomatoes on 20 acres of our farmland. Even though there was no irrigation facility, we invested our own money,” said farmer Subhas Pradhan. Prakash Pradhan, a farmer from Muliapalli village in Ganjam district, said, “This will break our backs."

In Hatodi block of Kendujhar district, 500 more farmers have complained of distress sale of tomatoes. “The administration does not have a cold storage facility to store the tomatoes,” said local farmer Sunil Kaur.

Ganjam district horticulture official Santos Samantaraya said tomato cultivation has increased in the district this year. “We will sort the issue soon.”

Meanwhile, the Kendujhar district agriculture officer, too, said they were planning to collect tomatoes from farmers and keep it in their cold storage.

