English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Can't Silence Speech Due to Fear of Mob': SC Fines Mamata Govt for Shadow Ban on Political Satire
The movie ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ had to be pulled out of several theatres after the Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police had written to them, citing political law and order problem.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the West Bengal government for a shadow ban on political satire ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’, and said “free speech can't be silenced for the fear of the mob”.
Expressing serious concerns over the growing intolerance against artistic freedom, the court said: “Don’t watch a film, don't turn the pages of the book, don't hear what's not music to the ears...but you cannot curb freedom of the others.”
The movie ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ had to be pulled out of several theatres after the Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police had written to them, citing political law and order problem.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud defined such an act as "insidious" and maintained that the police can't be the self-appointed guardian of the moral authority. "They can't suppress dissent and freedom to speech and expression...Arbitrary exercise of powers by the State can't be permitted. This case exposes the dangers of scuttling freedom to speech and expression," said Justice Chandrachud while reading out the operative part of the verdict.
A film, duly certified, doesn't need approval of any other extra-judicial authority for its screening, said the bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta. "There is growing intolerance in the society...(but) popular opinions can't decide what is to be shown as artistic expressions and what not. Art is as much for mainstream as it is for the margins," said the judge.
The Court asserted that the State doesn't entrust freedom to the people but it is a right guaranteed to them under the Constitution. "You can't put curbs on fundamental human freedom. Organised interests can't threaten the freedom of theatre owners, artists," It said.
"Speech can't be silenced due to fear of the mob. Art and literature will become victims of intolerance if the State doesn't act and protect this right of the artists," said the bench. It pointed out that there is a duty cast upon the state governments to protect the citizens' right of free speech and expression.
For loss of the producer of ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ and the theatre owners in not being able to screen the movie, the court said that the West Bengal government should be directed to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh. An additional Rs 1lakh was imposed on the state as the cost of the litigation. The court was passing order on a writ petition filed by Indibily Creative Pvt Ltd, challenging the validity of police officers' letter to stop screening of the Bangla satire.
The court had earlier taken exception to the letter seeking private screening of the movie before the police authorities.
Subsequently, a counsel for the West Bengal government had told the bench that the letter sent by the joint commissioner of police to the producer of the film on February 11, 2019 was withdrawn. The court had then taken exception to the letter which said that the “film may create political law and order issues”.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the film producer, had argued that a “worrying” trend has been seen where a film producer was directly told by the police authorities to stop screening a movie without resorting to legal provisions.
Expressing serious concerns over the growing intolerance against artistic freedom, the court said: “Don’t watch a film, don't turn the pages of the book, don't hear what's not music to the ears...but you cannot curb freedom of the others.”
The movie ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ had to be pulled out of several theatres after the Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police had written to them, citing political law and order problem.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud defined such an act as "insidious" and maintained that the police can't be the self-appointed guardian of the moral authority. "They can't suppress dissent and freedom to speech and expression...Arbitrary exercise of powers by the State can't be permitted. This case exposes the dangers of scuttling freedom to speech and expression," said Justice Chandrachud while reading out the operative part of the verdict.
A film, duly certified, doesn't need approval of any other extra-judicial authority for its screening, said the bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta. "There is growing intolerance in the society...(but) popular opinions can't decide what is to be shown as artistic expressions and what not. Art is as much for mainstream as it is for the margins," said the judge.
The Court asserted that the State doesn't entrust freedom to the people but it is a right guaranteed to them under the Constitution. "You can't put curbs on fundamental human freedom. Organised interests can't threaten the freedom of theatre owners, artists," It said.
"Speech can't be silenced due to fear of the mob. Art and literature will become victims of intolerance if the State doesn't act and protect this right of the artists," said the bench. It pointed out that there is a duty cast upon the state governments to protect the citizens' right of free speech and expression.
For loss of the producer of ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ and the theatre owners in not being able to screen the movie, the court said that the West Bengal government should be directed to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh. An additional Rs 1lakh was imposed on the state as the cost of the litigation. The court was passing order on a writ petition filed by Indibily Creative Pvt Ltd, challenging the validity of police officers' letter to stop screening of the Bangla satire.
The court had earlier taken exception to the letter seeking private screening of the movie before the police authorities.
Subsequently, a counsel for the West Bengal government had told the bench that the letter sent by the joint commissioner of police to the producer of the film on February 11, 2019 was withdrawn. The court had then taken exception to the letter which said that the “film may create political law and order issues”.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the film producer, had argued that a “worrying” trend has been seen where a film producer was directly told by the police authorities to stop screening a movie without resorting to legal provisions.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Cast Pokes Fun at Mark 'Hulk' Ruffalo For Not Getting a Matching Tattoo
- After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
- Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests a Symantec Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results