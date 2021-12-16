‘Can’t Walk, Breathe’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Accused of High-Profile Fraud Cases Alleges Torture at Tihar

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has approached the Patiala House Court, claiming that he is being mentally troubled and pressurised in Delhi’s Tihar jail where he currently lodged.

In a hand-written application, Chandrashekhar told court that he is “not allowed to speak to anyone and other inmates at Tihar are not allowed to speak to him” and that four CCTVs are always watching all his movements, the ANI reported.

“I can’t walk inside my prison when I am double-locked and can’t breathe properly too,” he said.

Dr Pankaj Sharma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, heard Chandrashekhar’s plea and asked his lawyers to move a formal application in the court.

The ED is probing the money trail of the proceeds of crime in this case. Chandrashekhar and his wife are being probed by the Delhi Police as well as the ED for allegedly cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Investigation by the agencies found that Chandrashekhar, while he was lodged in the Rohini jail here, allegedly ran an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology. The ED had arrested the couple and two co-accused, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani and recently Chandrashekhar’s associate Pinky Irani, in this case.

In August, the agency raided some of Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and over a dozen luxury cars. It had claimed, in a statement, that Chandrashekhar is a “known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

