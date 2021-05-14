'Cant Witness Anymore Deaths': Doctor Cries in Facebook Video, Warns of Dire Consequences of Covid-19

A prominent doctor of Bardhaman in West Bengal began crying on Facebook live while he was sharing his daily experience in hospital and in his own chambers. Crying and clasping his hands, he requested everyone to go to a doctor immediately if someone is affected by corona. The doctor’s ardent plea has gone viral and is now circulating all over social media.

In the video, the doctor can be heard saying, “There are no beds. There is no oxygen. The patients are panting. I can’t see this terrible scene. I told so many people to go to the hospital for their treatment. They don’t know what will happen to them."

Dr. Anirban Biswas, a former professor of chest and medicine at Burdwan Medical College Hospital, has been treating patients in his chambers in Burdwan for a long time. Since the beginning of Corona’s time, he has been warning people on his Facebook page again and again. The second wave of corona shook him too. He lives in Bardhaman with his only daughter and wife. He cried profusely while sharing a warning message on his Facebook. “What a pain it is to not be able to save a person as a doctor, " he said in a statement.

Deliberating on the consequences of late medication, the doctor said “after taking medicine at home for seven or ten days, most people going for a doctor’s consultation. Don’t do it. Consult a doctor as soon as possible. We can try at least once. We are going through a very terrible time. Wear a mask. Must follow certain distances. Use sanitizer. "

Dr. Anirban Biswas also said, “It is not possible to increase beds from 100 to 10,000 in any hospital. For that lot of infrastructure is needed. If people are not aware, the danger will increase. It is very difficult to see the death of patients in front of my eyes."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here