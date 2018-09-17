English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018: 36 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Before 1st October 2018
The Border Security Force will accept handwritten application forms in the prescribed format on or before 1st October 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 36 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer/Sub-Inspector - Electrical (Group B non-gazetted category) has been released by the Director General Border Security Force in the employment news.
The Border Security Force will accept handwritten application forms in the prescribed format on or before 1st October 2018. The last date to apply for Far Flung candidates is 15th October 2018. The selected candidates can be placed anywhere across India as per BSF transfer policy.
CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.
Age-Limit:
Candidate must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of the application process.
Application Process:
Candidates need to download the application format from the below mentioned url and send it to the addresses mentioned on page 12 of the official advertisement given below:
Official Advertisement:
http://bsf.nic.in/doc/recruitment/r90.pdf
Application Fee:
General and OBC Male: Rs.200/-
SC/ST/BSF/Ex-Servicemen/Female Candidates: Nil
Selection Process:
The selection process will include First Phase – Written Examination; Second Phase – Document Verification, PST and PET; and Third Phase – Practical Test and Medical Examination.
The Border Security Force will accept handwritten application forms in the prescribed format on or before 1st October 2018. The last date to apply for Far Flung candidates is 15th October 2018. The selected candidates can be placed anywhere across India as per BSF transfer policy.
CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.
Age-Limit:
Candidate must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of the application process.
Application Process:
Candidates need to download the application format from the below mentioned url and send it to the addresses mentioned on page 12 of the official advertisement given below:
Official Advertisement:
http://bsf.nic.in/doc/recruitment/r90.pdf
Application Fee:
General and OBC Male: Rs.200/-
SC/ST/BSF/Ex-Servicemen/Female Candidates: Nil
Selection Process:
The selection process will include First Phase – Written Examination; Second Phase – Document Verification, PST and PET; and Third Phase – Practical Test and Medical Examination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...