CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018: 36 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Before 1st October 2018

CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 36 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer/Sub-Inspector - Electrical (Group B non-gazetted category) has been released by the Director General Border Security Force in the employment news.The Border Security Force will accept handwritten application forms in the prescribed format on or before 1st October 2018. The last date to apply for Far Flung candidates is 15th October 2018. The selected candidates can be placed anywhere across India as per BSF transfer policy.CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 – Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institution.Age-Limit:Candidate must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of the application process.Application Process:Candidates need to download the application format from the below mentioned url and send it to the addresses mentioned on page 12 of the official advertisement given below:Official Advertisement:Application Fee:General and OBC Male: Rs.200/-SC/ST/BSF/Ex-Servicemen/Female Candidates: NilSelection Process:The selection process will include First Phase – Written Examination; Second Phase – Document Verification, PST and PET; and Third Phase – Practical Test and Medical Examination.