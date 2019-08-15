CAPF Exam Admit Card to be Treated as 'Movement Pass' in Kashmir, Says J&K Administration

New Delhi: The admit card issued by the UPSC for the all-India CAPF examination on Sunday can be used as a "movement pass" by the candidates to reach their examination venue in Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam will be held across 41 centres in the country, including in Srinagar, on August 18.

"Admit cards of candidates appearing for CAPFs (Assistant Commandants) examinations on August 18, 2019 shall be treated as movement pass to enable aspirants reach the examination venue.

"Candidates who have not been able to download their admit cards shall reach the examination centers with valid id proofs/cards to allow them to sit in the

examination," an statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

The examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit entry-level officers in the rank of Assistant Commandant in five CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

