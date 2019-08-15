Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

CAPF Exam Admit Card to be Treated as 'Movement Pass' in Kashmir, Says J&K Administration

The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam will be held across 41 centres in the country, including in Srinagar, on August 18.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CAPF Exam Admit Card to be Treated as 'Movement Pass' in Kashmir, Says J&K Administration
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar, Kashmir (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The admit card issued by the UPSC for the all-India CAPF examination on Sunday can be used as a "movement pass" by the candidates to reach their examination venue in Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam will be held across 41 centres in the country, including in Srinagar, on August 18.

"Admit cards of candidates appearing for CAPFs (Assistant Commandants) examinations on August 18, 2019 shall be treated as movement pass to enable aspirants reach the examination venue.

"Candidates who have not been able to download their admit cards shall reach the examination centers with valid id proofs/cards to allow them to sit in the

examination," an statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

The examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit entry-level officers in the rank of Assistant Commandant in five CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram