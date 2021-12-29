CAPF Personnel to Get Precaution Doses of Covid Vaccines from January 10

The personnel of the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be administered the "precaution dose" of COVID-19 vaccines beginning January 10, officials said on Wednesday. They said the personnel of the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB are categorised as "frontline workers" and hence, official instructions have been issued to ensure that they get their third Covid vaccine jab, especially considering the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3, while the "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. Officials in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said 99.74 per cent of its manpower has received both doses of the Covid vaccines and a "detailed advisory" has been issued with regard to a hike in the number of coronavirus cases, including those of the Omicron variant.

The about 3.25-lakh-personnel-strong CRPF is primarily tasked with rendering a variety of internal security duties, including conducting elections. The force has asked its field formations to "re-activate" their respective Covid care centres and take "proactive action" against the pandemic as was done during its second wave that hit the country during April-June.

It has also re-established a 50-bed Covid care centre at its base in Delhi's Bawana, the officials said. They said the "precaution dose" is essential for these personnel as a number of them are expected to be deployed for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

