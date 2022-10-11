Capital Chokehold | Before Delhi, the Smoke Consumes Us. But Can't Give Up Burning Stubble: Sangrur Farmers



As winter approaches, Delhi is bracing itself for plummeting air quality, made worse by stubble burning in neighbouring states. Besides being a health and environmental hazard, the issue is also a political one with the Aam Aadmi Party in power in both Delhi and Punjab. In this series, News18 studies the situation on ground, explores solutions with experts and attempts to answer if Delhiites will breathe easy this season.

“Iss vaar ta agg rae aan (We are setting fire to the fields this time too),” says Lakha Singh, a farmer from Banga village in Sangrur. Every winter, farmers in Punjab, one of the biggest paddy-growing states in the country, set fire to their harvested fields to burn the leftover straw (paraali). Just as tons of straw go up in smoke, a thick blanket of smog blankets the region, dragging down the already deteriorating air quality in neighbouring Delhi to dangerous levels.

Over the last decade, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has persistently lashed out at his counterparts in Punjab for “doing nothing” to stop farmers from setting their fields ablaze. However, this year, his party is in power in the state for the first time, and he has vowed to get rid of the practice.

But it seems Punjab is not ready to say ‘no’ to stubble burning just yet. With harvesting already on, nearly 650 incidents of residue burning events have already been detected across the state. Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the paddy fields on both sides of National Highway 7 that connects Bathinda and Sangrur to Patiala, among the major hotspots for stubble burning.

Where Are The Machines?

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has promised to provide at least two to five ‘happy seeder’ machines (for sowing wheat without burning the leftover straw) to agriculture officers of each of the 154 blocks in the state. The plan is also to make 500 such machines available free of cost to small-scale farmers, but a visit to the state shows the wait is only getting longer for many.

“Arzi daalo, fer number lagega (Put an application, then wait for your turn),” says one such small-scale farmer, Kulwinder Singh from Banganwadi village in Sangrur, who owns five acres of land. “The machines are provided to farmers with more land, and by the time our turn comes, it is already too late. There is a very small window for sowing the next crop, and we cannot keep waiting for these machines, which may or may not come.”

The resentment is palpable among villagers who rue the lack of cost-effective solutions that incur absolutely zero additional cost. “There are at least 25 villages in each block, and the government provides only five machines. They cannot even cover one block, let alone the entire district. What will a farmer do? Aag lagao, aur beejo (Burn the stubble and sow the next seeds),” says Bahadur Singh from Bhutal Kalan village.

Call To Action

First-time CM Bhagwant Mann, who also hails from Sangrur, has been urging farmers to support the government’s call to protect the environment. The AAP government has also kicked off a mega awareness drive to educate farmers about the ill-effects of paddy stubble burning.

But it is yet to strike a chord with 55-year-old Dilbagh Singh who is busy setting fire to his three-acre land along NH-7, a few kilometres from Patiala. “We are also educated. It is not that we do not know how harmful it is. But this is also our only source of livelihood. First we bear the brunt of the uncertain weather, then they want us to make rounds of their offices to get these machines,” he says.

His eyes are red from the thick billowing smoke rising from the field. “Hum tilli lagayenge, dhuan udega. Dass minute mein kila phukk jayega (We will set fire with a matchstick, and within minutes the entire field will be burnt). Even before this smoke reaches Delhi, it will consume us first. But what better option do we have? The diesel is getting so expensive, and not every farmer gets subsidy for machines.”

#Punjab is likely to generate nearly 19.7 million tons of paddy straw this season and a lot of it is still going up in smoke this October… But why? Ground Report. #StubbleBurning #Pollution pic.twitter.com/nlY4X6Amic — Srishti Choudhary (@Srish__T) October 11, 2022

The fire poses a risk to the standing crops in the adjoining land, but Singh keeps going into the simmering field to curtail it, and each time he comes out, his face is flushed red. The wind direction is such that the smoke moves away from his house adjoining the field, but it has enveloped the area nonetheless, stinging the eyes and making it difficult to breathe.

Punjab government’s latest weapon in its war on stubble burning, the decomposer spray has also failed to find many takers. The government has planned to spray 5,000 acres of the decomposer solution as a pilot project to absorb the stubble in the soil without burning. While harvesting has already begun, most farmers that News18 spoke to are yet to see its application. They also remained sceptical of its impact on the next crop.

Another proposal to provide financial incentive of Rs 2,500 per acre to paddy growers for not burning stubble also could not take off, after it was returned by the Centre, which was expected to contribute Rs 1,500 per acre to the overall cost, while Rs 1,000 per acre was to be borne by AAP-led Punjab and Delhi governments.

Tight Sowing Window

If the lack of adequate machinery is proving to be an obstacle, the changing weather is making it worse. With heavy rains continuing till late September and into October, there is little time left for farmers to harvest paddy and clear the field for sowing of wheat. The window is even smaller for those sowing potato, most of whom are contractual farmers.

After bearing the brunt of a deadly heatwave that impacted this summer’s wheat harvest, farmers are not willing to take chances, and relying on their old and tested way of setting fire to paddy straws. “Earlier, the harvesting would begin around September 15, and there was enough time till October to clear the fields. But, these unseasonal rains have left us racing against time. The sowing window is getting smaller,” says Damninder Singh from Banganwadi village in Sangrur.

This year, harvesting will be in full swing after October 15-20 and it is likely that crop fires will also coincide with the festive season and arrival of winters – creating a deadly mix.

From nearly 53,000 in 2019 to over 71,304 in 2021, the number of crop fires raging across the state has only risen every passing year, despite the ban imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT). And, going by the rising crop fires reported this season, it seems, Punjab is not ready to put an end to stubble burning just yet.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here