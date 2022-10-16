​​Capital Chokehold: Caught in Political Slugfest, Will Delhi’s Smog Story Be Any Different This Year?

As winter approaches, Delhi is bracing itself for plummeting air quality, made worse by stubble burning in neighbouring states. Besides being a health and environmental hazard, the issue is also a political one with the Aam Aadmi Party in power in both Delhi and Punjab. In this series, News18 studies the situation on ground, explores solutions with experts and attempts to answer if Delhiites will breathe easy this season.

Every year, as the national capital chokes with toxic air, a political blame game erupts.

The Delhi government blames the neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning, while the latter accuses it of not taking sufficient measures against mounting pollution due to vehicles and industries, even as the Centre is in the dock for the capital’s serious health emergency.

Amid all this, the air quality in the national capital continues to worsen, with the peak 24-hour pollution levels reaching an all-time high. So much so, that schools are shut and residents, especially those vulnerable, are suggested to remain indoors.

This year, too, as Delhi braces up for the smoggy winter ahead, a political blame game has already erupted on the capital’s bad air days.

NOT JUST PUNJAB

The pollution levels are high all around the year in Delhi, one of the most polluted cities of the world, but it gets severely toxic in winter. Despite the ban, firecrackers are burst during the festive season, which is also the time when the Air Quality Index (AQI) shoots up.

To add to the mix is the mounting pollution from industries and vehicles and the sudden spike in fire counts from neighbouring states.

But if stubble burning is a problem that contributes to the deteriorating air quality, the accountability to fix it rests both with Punjab and Haryana – major paddy-cultivating states. A large amount of stubble is still being set ablaze by farmers across various districts in the state.

As many as 102 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far, and the count may rise, after harvesting picks up after being delayed due to rains. This year, paddy was sown in about 4,800 villages in Haryana, and the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has categorised them under three color zones — green, yellow and red. Action has also been sought on the use of diesel run-generators in housing societies of Gurugram, and the polluting industries in the state falling under the National Capital Region.

TUSSLE OVER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO FARMERS

The BJP-led Haryana government promises to provide an incentive of Rs 1,000/acre to farmers for in-situ management of paddy stubble, along with transportation charges of bales at Rs 500 per acre limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000 to Gaushalas. However, any such financial assistance is yet to be provided to farmers in its adjoining state Punjab, where a majority of small and marginal are unable to bear the additional cost of stubble management.

The issue has already triggered a war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and Centre – after the state’s proposal to provide a joint incentive to the farmers was turned down. As part of the proposal, Rs 1,500 was to be contributed by Centre, and Rs 1,000 by Delhi and Punjab, for Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers.

“The pollution caused by stubble burning is not a problem of one state alone, but of the entire country,” Punjab’s Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, during the last video conference held by the environment ministry with state representatives, adding the state’s campaign against stubble burning can get a big boost only if the Central Government provides financial assistance to the farmers.

#Punjab is likely to generate nearly 19.7 million tons of paddy straw this season and a lot of it is still going up in smoke this October… But why? Ground Report. #StubbleBurning #Pollution pic.twitter.com/nlY4X6Amic — Srishti Choudhary (@Srish__T) October 11, 2022

INSPECTIONS BEGIN, AQI ‘MODERATE’

Meanwhile, inspections have begun at industrial units, construction and demolition sites, commercial/ residential units, air pollution hotspots across Delhi-NCR to track down violators.

Closure directions have been issued to 491 firms flouting the statutory directions of the Commission, 110 in Delhi, 118 in Haryana (NCR), 211 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) and 52 in Rajasthan (NCR), as per the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), which said it will not only pass closure orders, but will also impose Environmental Compensation (EC) and initiate prosecution in case of gross violations this year.

Currently, Delhi’s AQI is moderate at 154. According to the forecast, it is likely to remain within the ‘moderate range’ till November 18 as winds gather pace to at least 10-15 km hour dispersing the pollutants. Currently, coarse particles (size > 2.5 micrometer) contribute to nearly 59% to PM10.

