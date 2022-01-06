Capital Crisis: Within 10 Days, Delhi’s Active Covid-19 Caseload Goes Up By 18 Times; Daily Cases Jump 32 Times

New Delhi on Wednesday recorded 10,665 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload in the national capital to 23,307. Since December 27, daily cases have jumped by more than 32 times while active cases are up by over 18 times in the city-state, official data shows.

The daily cases reported on Wednesday make for the biggest single-day spike since May 12. The city’s positivity rate has also jumped to 11.88%, Delhi State Health Bulletin for Covid-19 says.

The daily cases reported in Delhi were just 331 on December 27 that jumped to 1,313 on December 30 and 3,194 on January 2. On Wednesday, December 5, this went up to 10,665.

The rise in daily cases has led to drastic increase in active caseload. From 1,289 on December 27 to 3,081 on December 30 and 8,397 active cases on January 2, the active load on Wednesday crossed the 23,000-mark.

Data analysed by News18 shows that in the first five days of the new year, the city recorded more cases of coronavirus infection than in the period between June and December.

The second wave of Covid-19 had started receding from May-end. Following that, between June 1 and December 31, Delhi recorded 21,971 cases of coronavirus. However, in the first five days of 2022, Delhi recorded 26,155 cases – 20% more than those reported in the last seven months of 2021.

Low hospatilisation rate is still a ray of hope amid the outbreak of a fresh wave led by the Omicron variant. When the cases were equal in number, there was a 15% occupancy rate of beds in the previous wave while this time it is around 3%.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that this is the fifth wave of Covid-19 to hit Delhi, and the third for the entire country. He also stated that Delhi is rapidly recording Covid-19 cases, with the Omicron variant being the primary cause. He, however, added that the data shows that the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant that has triggered the pan-India second wave.

“People coming from abroad are the ones who are most affected by the Omicron variant. Until now, no patient is in critical need of oxygen, and the majority of patients have mild symptoms," he said, giving an assurance on the availability of beds in Delhi hospitals.

