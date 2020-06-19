Capital's Peak Power Demand Crosses 6,000 MW-mark as Delhiites Brave Sultry Weather

Amid sultry weather, the peak power demand of Delhi crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the first time this summer on Thursday night.

The peak demand soared to 6,193 MW at 10.43pm on Thursday and the previous high of the season was 5,895 MW on Wednesday, said discom officials.

"In just 24 hours, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 3 per cent," said a spokesperson of BSES discom. The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand, he said.

Last year, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 7,409 MW in July. This year Delhi's peak power demand is expected to cross 7,500 MW-mark.

Delhi's peak power demand has increased by around 50 per cent since easing of lockdown restrictions on May 18. Also, since June 1, the peak power demand has increased by over 62 per cent, the spokesperson said.

Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network, he said.

The BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the summer months. Arrangements have been firmed up to source adequate electricity to meet the demand of over 44 lakh consumers, he said.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements of up to 800 MW with other states. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, he added.