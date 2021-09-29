Capt Amarinder, 'Humiliated by Cong, Meets Amit Shah; 'Options Open', Say Sources

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who quit his post ten days ago citing ‘humilation’ by the Congress leadership, on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in Delhi, with sources close to him saying that ‘all his options are open’, adding fire to rumours of him joining the BJP. Follow Punjab Live Updates

Amarinder reached the Shah residence around 6 pm and the meeting lasted for almost an hour, sources said. Those close to him called it a merely ‘courtesy call’.

The miffed former CM reached Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action, in the light of the ‘treatment’ meted out to him that led to him ultimately stepping down as the Punjab chief minister. This is his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Amarinder will also discuss farmers’ issues with Shah.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, scotching speculation that he was in Delhi to meet senior BJP leaders, the former chief minister had said he had come on a personal visit, with the main intent of vacating the Kapurthala House for the new chief minister of Punjab.

His media adviser Raveen Thukral had also clarified that the reason for his visit was personal.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," tweeted Thukral. Later, at the Chandigarh airport, Amarinder said, “I have to go for some work which I am going for. I have to hand over the Kapurthala House." He said the media was “unnecessarily indulging in speculation".

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated". Later, he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced".

He had also also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief and his arch nemeis Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls. In no-holds-barred remarks shortly after resigning, he called Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

He also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

Singh had submitted his resignation merely minutes before the Congress Legislature Party meeting, which he said was called in a secretive manner. “Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt," the Congress veteran had said.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

“You can be old at 40 and young at 80," he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

