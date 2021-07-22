Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has agreed to attend the ceremony in which the newly appointed PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over the reins of the state Congress on Friday.

Highly placed party sources said that the development comes following intervention from the party high command. Sources revealed that Punjab affairs in-charge, Harish Rawat will accompany the CM to the Congress Bhavan where the function is going to be held.

One of the working presidents appointed recently, Kuldip Singh Nagra will hand over the invite to the CM personally at his residence shortly.

Capt Amarinder has been reiterating that he would not meet Sidhu personally until the latter apologized for his ‘derogatory’ tweets raising questions over the truce formula decided by the party high command.

