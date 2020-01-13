Captain Tania Shergill to Become First Woman Parade Adjutant for Republic Day
Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Tania Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, they said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army's Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday. A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.
Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have also served in the Army.
In last year's Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent.
