Captured Pakistani Intruder Handed Over to Police in Jammu for Further Probe
Representative image.
Jammu: A 41-year-old Pakistani national, who was arrested by the Border Security Force personnel along the International Border, was on Tuesday handed over to police in R S Pura sector here for further questioning, officials said.
Hasnain Farooq, a resident of Goharpur village of Sialkot in Pakistan's Punjab, was arrested while he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border Monday evening.
The officials said he was noticed moving near the fence in the Nawa Pind border outpost area of R S Pura around 7.15 pm and was subsequently arrested.
No incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who during questioning claimed that he was working as a salesman at a shop in Sialkot and wanted to come to this side for a better living, they said.
After questioning by the BSF and other security agencies, he was arrested and handed over to R S Pura police in the morning for further questioning and necessary legal action.
This is the third Pakistani intruder to be arrested along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu in the last 17 days.
A Pakistani teenager was arrested in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on October 3 and another Pakistani national was nabbed from Chandu Chak village of R S Pura on September 21
