Car Blown Up in 'Gas Cylinder' Blast in Kashmir's Srinagar

The incident comes as Kashmir is already on the edge with authorities stepping up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan.

Updated:August 4, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Car Blown Up in 'Gas Cylinder' Blast in Kashmir's Srinagar
An Indian policeman in Srinagar (Representational photo: Reuters)
New Delhi/Srinagar: A car was damaged in a blast in Srinagar's Umar Colony on Sunday. Local reports state that it was a gas cylinder blast.

The incident comes as Kashmir is already on the edge with authorities stepping up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Additional paramilitary forces, which arrived here last week, have been deployed across the city and in other vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

The strength of the security personnel has been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city, they said.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar, the summer capital of the state. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officials added.

(details awaited)

