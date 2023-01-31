4 Dead as Car Coming From Gujarat Collides With Bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Dahanu

At least 4 people died in the wee hours of Tuesday, as a car coming from somewhere in Gujarat, collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Dahanu area. The car was headed to Mumbai and all four people died on the spot.

According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, the car was badly affected in the accident. The car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus, said Palghar Police.

Maharashtra | Four people died on spot in a collision between a car and a bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district. The car was enroute Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle: Palghar Police pic.twitter.com/PMa8bXfrAa— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

During the first week of January, three people including a one-year-old child and a 65-year-old man died in a road crash near Kasa on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, while four others travelling in the same car were seriously injured.

The Superintendent of Police, Palghar district Balasaheb Patil had said, “All of them belong to the same family and are the residents of Nalasopara. They were travelling in a WagonR car and heading to Bhilad in Gujarat.”

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act, the Superintendent of Police added.

