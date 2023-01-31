CHANGE LANGUAGE
4 Dead as Car Coming From Gujarat Collides With Bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Dahanu
1-MIN READ

4 Dead as Car Coming From Gujarat Collides With Bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Dahanu

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 09:09 IST

Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

The car was badly affected in the accident (ANI Image)

The car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus, said Palghar Police.

At least 4 people died in the wee hours of Tuesday, as a car coming from somewhere in Gujarat, collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Dahanu area. The car was headed to Mumbai and all four people died on the spot.

According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, the car was badly affected in the accident. The car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus, said Palghar Police.

During the first week of January, three people including a one-year-old child and a 65-year-old man died in a road crash near Kasa on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, while four others travelling in the same car were seriously injured.

The Superintendent of Police, Palghar district Balasaheb Patil had said, “All of them belong to the same family and are the residents of Nalasopara. They were travelling in a WagonR car and heading to Bhilad in Gujarat.”

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act, the Superintendent of Police added.

first published:January 31, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 09:09 IST
