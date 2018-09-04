English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Woman, Driver Held for Killing Estranged Husband to Bag Insurance Money
K Padma (32) decided to get rid of her husband Keshya Naik (43), a postal employee, by offering Rs 10 lakh to S Vinod, who worked as part-time car driver with her husband, the police said.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A woman allegedly got her estranged husband killed and projected the death to have been caused in a road accident so she could secure insurance in his name and job benefits, police said on Monday.
K Padma (32) decided to get rid of her husband Keshya Naik (43), a postal employee, by offering Rs 10 lakh to S Vinod, who worked as part-time car driver with her husband, the police said.
She had filed a harassment case against him and the trial was on. They were married for 20 years, they said.
In the meantime, Naik married another woman and Padma bore a grudge against him. Also, she conspired to kill him to secure the insurance amount in his name and also job benefits following his death, the police said.
On the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Vinod took Naik in a car, got him heavily drunk and later strangulated him in the vehicle, they said.
Then Vinod rammed the vehicle into an high-tension electricity post and made it look like a fatal road accident, the police said.
Police investigations revealed the incident to be case of murder. Padma and Vinod confessed to the crime and were arrested, they added.
K Padma (32) decided to get rid of her husband Keshya Naik (43), a postal employee, by offering Rs 10 lakh to S Vinod, who worked as part-time car driver with her husband, the police said.
She had filed a harassment case against him and the trial was on. They were married for 20 years, they said.
In the meantime, Naik married another woman and Padma bore a grudge against him. Also, she conspired to kill him to secure the insurance amount in his name and also job benefits following his death, the police said.
On the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Vinod took Naik in a car, got him heavily drunk and later strangulated him in the vehicle, they said.
Then Vinod rammed the vehicle into an high-tension electricity post and made it look like a fatal road accident, the police said.
Police investigations revealed the incident to be case of murder. Padma and Vinod confessed to the crime and were arrested, they added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, ZX-10RR Unveiled, Gets More Power and Torque
- OPINION | Notions of Sporting Success Must go Beyond Merely Winning Medals
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...