Speeding Car Flips in the Air After Hitting Divider as Driver Falls Asleep, 60-Year-Old Woman Killed

A 60-year-old woman was crushed to death after a speeding car lost control on National Highway 58 in Uttar Pradesh's Mansoorpur.The incident occurred on Saturday when the woman was walking on one side of the pavement, while the car, Hyundai Verna sedan, was speeding on the other side of the road. The driver lost control, leapt over the divider and flipped at least thrice before hitting the woman. The accident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.The 30-second clip showed the woman, panicked by the car, slipping in her direction as she tried to shield herself to safety. But the car hurtled towards her and crushed her to death.The driver had allegedly fallen asleep due to which he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped in the air, according to the police. Three other people in the car were also injured in the accident.The car was bound for Haridwar when the accident took place 17 kilometres from Muzaffarnagar. The police have filed a case and investigation is underway.