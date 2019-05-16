English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Car in Bhagwat's Convoy Overturns in Bid to Save Cow, Security Personnel Injured
Bhagwat, who is a 'Z category' protectee, was traveling from Chandrapur to Nagpur, when the driver of an SUV in his convoy spotted the stationary cow on the road.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: A vehicle that was part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's convoy overturned in an attempt to save a cow standing in the middle of the road near Warora in Chandrapur district, in which one of his security personnel was injured, police said.
Bhagwat, who is a 'Z category' protectee, was traveling from Chandrapur to Nagpur, when the driver of an SUV in his convoy spotted the stationary cow on the road, police said.
"The driver tried to avoid the cow and braked hard, which resulted in a tyre burst and the vehicle toppling over," a senior officer said, adding that the cow was unhurt in the incident that took place at 5.15 pm near Warora on the Chandrapur-Nagpur highway.
Bhagwat's car had already passed the cow, but a vehicle in the same convoy coming from behind met with this accident, he said.
"There were six CISF personnel in the SUV, of which one got injured due to the toppling over of the vehicle," an official said, adding the SUV was registered in Uttar Pradesh. Rest of the convoy prcoeeded as per schedule and the injured security official was shifted to Nagpur for treatment, police said.
Bhagwat, who is a 'Z category' protectee, was traveling from Chandrapur to Nagpur, when the driver of an SUV in his convoy spotted the stationary cow on the road, police said.
"The driver tried to avoid the cow and braked hard, which resulted in a tyre burst and the vehicle toppling over," a senior officer said, adding that the cow was unhurt in the incident that took place at 5.15 pm near Warora on the Chandrapur-Nagpur highway.
Bhagwat's car had already passed the cow, but a vehicle in the same convoy coming from behind met with this accident, he said.
"There were six CISF personnel in the SUV, of which one got injured due to the toppling over of the vehicle," an official said, adding the SUV was registered in Uttar Pradesh. Rest of the convoy prcoeeded as per schedule and the injured security official was shifted to Nagpur for treatment, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan Takes Care of an Ill Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Set
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results