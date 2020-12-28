Car in Wedding Procession Hits 6 People in UP, Ceremony Completed in Police Presence

A car in a marriage procession here hit six people leaving them injured, prompting an angry reaction from the locals who damaged five other vehicles in the convoy requiring a police intervention to complete the wedding ceremony, officials said Monday.

They said the incident happened at Khairi Samosa village under Motipur police station Sunday evening when the marriage party was on its way to the hosts' family for the 'nikah' of their two daughters. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said one of the six vehicles in the convoy suddenly accelerated even as those in the marriage party danced and enjoyed themselves.

The speeding SUV hit six locals who were not part of the ceremony causing them injuries, he said. The six — Bhaggan (50), Sandeep (16), Sanjay (25), Sumit (12), Gyan Prakash (15), Chhallu (40) — were rushed to a community health centre from where the latter four were referred to the Bahraich Medical College Hospital as their injuries were serious in nature, the ASP said.

Infuriated over the incident, the villages damaged the windowpanes of five other vehicles in the convoy, he said, adding the driver of the SUV involved in the accident fled the scene. He said the police rushed its personnel to the village as a precautionary measure and the wedding formalities were conducted in their presence, he said.

The situation is under control, he said.