Car Mechanic Kills Minor for Refusing to Have Sex in Hyderabad
Police Inspector Adi Reddy said E Naveen Reddy, a car mechanic, and the girl became friends through the social media two months ago and on August 27 he came here to meet the 15-year-old, a class ten student.
Image used for representation.
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a girl, a minor, whom he befriended on a social networking site, after she refused to have sex with him, police said on Thursday.
He took her to an isolated place and tried to force himself on her but she resisted following which he hit her head with a boulder, the inspector said.
Police recovered her body on Thursday, he said.
