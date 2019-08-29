Take the pledge to vote

Car Mechanic Kills Minor for Refusing to Have Sex in Hyderabad

Police Inspector Adi Reddy said E Naveen Reddy, a car mechanic, and the girl became friends through the social media two months ago and on August 27 he came here to meet the 15-year-old, a class ten student.

PTI

August 29, 2019
Car Mechanic Kills Minor for Refusing to Have Sex in Hyderabad
Image used for representation.
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a girl, a minor, whom he befriended on a social networking site, after she refused to have sex with him, police said on Thursday.

Police Inspector Adi Reddy said E Naveen Reddy, a car mechanic, and the girl became friends through the social media two months ago and on August 27 he came here to meet the 15-year-old, a class ten student.

He took her to an isolated place and tried to force himself on her but she resisted following which he hit her head with a boulder, the inspector said.

Police recovered her body on Thursday, he said.​

