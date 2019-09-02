Take the pledge to vote

Car Rams into Crowd in Delhi's Model Town, 1 Injured

The victim, Kamal, was admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment. The driver is yet to be identified, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Car Rams into Crowd in Delhi's Model Town, 1 Injured
Representative image.
New Delhi: A car rammed into a crowd in northwest Delhi's Model Town, injuring a man, police said on Monday.

An official said a case has been registered after a video was posted on social media purportedly showing a sedan car speeding through the crowd on a busy road Old Gupta Colony of Model Town on Sunday night.

The victim, Kamal, was admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment. The driver is yet to be identified, the police said.

"A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Efforts are on to identify the car and arrest the driver, the official said.

