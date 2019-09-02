Car Rams into Crowd in Delhi's Model Town, 1 Injured

New Delhi: A car rammed into a crowd in northwest Delhi's Model Town, injuring a man, police said on Monday.

An official said a case has been registered after a video was posted on social media purportedly showing a sedan car speeding through the crowd on a busy road Old Gupta Colony of Model Town on Sunday night.

The victim, Kamal, was admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment. The driver is yet to be identified, the police said.

#WATCH Delhi: A vehicle rammed into pedestrians at Old Gupta Colony in Model Town last night. One person was injured. FIR has been registered; police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/I6LnTr6qdc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

"A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station on the statement of the injured person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Efforts are on to identify the car and arrest the driver, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.